‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Stuns In Instagram Photo During Date Night With Boyfriend John Janssen

Shannon Beador has lost a lot of weight in the past year.

Shannon Beador and her boyfriend, John Janssen, recently traveled north from their homes in Orange County to Hollywood, California, where they attended the opening of the Rock of Ages musical at The Bourbon Room.

As filming begins on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County with the likes of Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Tamra Judge, Beador and Janssen proved they were going strong as they posed for a series of photos with one another, which featured a very thin-looking Beador sporting long, curly hair.

On Instagram, the mother of three told her fans and followers in the caption of her photos that she had a blast at the show and applauded the amazing cast as she said she could not wait to go back for a second show.

In the comments section of Beador’s post, her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Judge, applauded Beador’s look before expressing her disappointment with missing the fun event.

While Judge has met Janssen and seems to approve of her longtime friend’s new romance, Janssen has not yet appeared on the Bravo reality series because he and Beador did not begin dating until last summer, which was after filming on Season 14 wrapped.

During Beador and Janssen’s night out, they were spotted with both Frankie Grande, the brother of singer Ariana Grande, and Lance Bass, who is the best friend of former Real Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump.

Throughout the past few seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Beador has been extremely open with her weight struggles. Yet, last year, she finally hit her goal of losing 40 pounds after her 2017 split from ex-husband David Beador.

Although Beador has experienced plenty of fluctuation amid her weight loss efforts, which include exercising and tending to a healthy diet plan, she has appeared to be quite thin in all of her recent photos.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador’s boyfriend spoke to Us Weekly magazine in November at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles about the “unbelievable” blending that has occurred between his kids and the children of Beador.

“Everybody gets along and are growing closer and closer every day, and we’re all together as a group all the time,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Beador said the process of blending her and Janssen’s family has been “great” and “very sweet” before adding that they intended to celebrate the then-upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays together.