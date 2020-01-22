Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Sticks Her Booty Out In Tight Black Leggings & Boots

Kayla Moody didn’t hold back as she showed off her booty in her most recent Instagram update. The hot military wife shared the photo with her fans on Wednesday morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Kayla bent over in a pair of skintight black leggings as she leaned into her car. The model put her curvy backside on full display in the post.

Kayla paired the bottoms with a gray crop top, which she wore off her shoulder. The top showcased her tiny waist. She also added some black, knee-high boots that laced in the back.

The blond bombshell wore her golden locks parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back as she looked over her shoulder at the camera.

Some of Kayla’s face was obstructed from view by her hair and the angle of the snap. However, her makeup look can still be seen. The model rocked a sculpted eyebrow, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow on her face. She completed the application with pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lip.

In the comments section, Kayla hinted that she was ready to hit the gym and work on her backside.

Of course, many of the model’s 624,000-plus followers flocked to show their support for the photo, clicking the like button over 8,000 times and leaving more than 360 comments within the first two hours after she shared the shot to her account.

“Oh my goodness there is one lucky man waking up to that every morning,” one of Kayla’s followers said in the comments section.

“Wow you are so stunningly beautiful! Thanks for yet another amazing photo. You look great. I bet you spend a lot of time at the gym working on that figure!” another fan wrote.

“So incredibly gorgeous and so perfect!!!” a third social media user gushed.

“I will have your rear view permanently tattooed on my brain all day,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla wowed her fans on Tuesday as well when she posed in nothing but a sheer, white tank top.

The Georgia-based model put all of her curves in the spotlight for the photo, showing off her toned arms, flat tummy, ample cleavage, and long, lean legs.

The upload proved to be a popular one among Kayla Moody’s fans and has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 250 comments for the Instagram hottie to date.