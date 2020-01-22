‘Pump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Explains Why Ariana Madix Wasn’t Included In Her ‘Like A Boss’ Music Video

Scheana Marie and Lala Kent collaborated for the music video.

Scheana Marie and Lala Kent recently released a music video for their new single, “Like a Boss,” for the movie of the same name, and according to a new report, their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Ariana Madix, was supposed to be included.

During a January 22 appearance on NBC 4’s New York Live, Scheana shared the news with the show’s hosts, revealing that while Ariana was going to be the third star of the clip, she was unable to participate in the filming of the music video because she and her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, were busy promoting their new book, Fancy AF Cocktails, in the Big Apple.

“That was so much fun,” Scheana shared. “We actually got asked to do it, Lala, Ariana, and I, but Ariana was actually [in New York] on her book tour so she couldn’t do it. But it did work out with just the two of us. Ariana’s an amazing dancer and Lala and I are kind of on the same level. So we were like, ‘Well, it’s kind of better.'”

Scheana and Lala’s song was released in conjunction with the movie, which stars Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne.

Looking back on the experience, Scheana stated that she had a blast making the video with Lala and said the project was the funnest promo crossover she’s ever done for Bravo.

As for her own music career, Scheana said she will soon be releasing her very first music video, but she didn’t reveal what single the video would be for. Instead, she teased that the upcoming video would be available for fans to view in about a month.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana and Lala were first seen in the “Like a Boss” music video earlier this month. As revealed, the music video was filmed at SUR Restaurant, where Lala once worked as a hostess and Scheana currently works as a waitress.

The video includes a number of dance routines, and it also features several snippets from the movie.

Prior to the music video’s release, Scheana teased her fans and followers about the project on her Twitter page.

“Y’all, Lala and I just killed some choreography for our new song/video we are shooting this week!” Scheana tweeted on December 3, confirming that their new song would be called “Like a Boss.”

At the same time, Scheana asked her online audience what her and Lala’s “rap duo” name should be.