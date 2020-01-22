Ayesha Curry Sizzles In Instagram Update With Stephen Curry By Her Side

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry treated her 6.9 million Instagram followers to a stunning quadruple Instagram update with her husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, by her side. The duo looked chic in their fashion-forward outfits as they prepared to attend an event.

The couple posed for their impromptu photoshoot outdoors, and according to Ayesha’s caption, the pictures were taken by their daughter Riley. The sky behind them was blue and there were several trees in the background, although they appeared to have eyes only for one another.

Ayesha rocked a pair of jeans and an unusual top. The top was crafted from a subtle plaid print and featured a nearly off-the-shoulder neckline that showed a hint of skin. The jacket-style top was cut right at her hip on one side, and on the other side, it cascaded down in an asymmetrical hem. Stephen likewise opted to wear plaid, in the form of a long jacket over a simple button-down shirt and black pants.

In the first snap, Stephen looked at the camera while Ayesha stared at him. Her hair was pulled back in a half-up style, with some of it cascading down in braids. In the second picture, both of them looked at the camera. Ayesha pursed her lips slightly in a smoking hot pose, and a red hue on her lips emphasized her plump pout. Stephen, on the other hand, made a silly face in the shot.

The duo had fun in the third snap as well, with both of them rocking a playful pose. In the fourth shot, the camera was a bit further away, giving a full look at their ensembles. Ayesha’s jeans were a boyfriend style with a loose fit and rolled-up cuffs, and she paired them with some white stiletto heels to complete the street style ensemble. The duo stood on a patio area with an outdoor couch visible behind them.

Ayesha’s fans couldn’t get enough of the happy couple in the Instagram update, and the post racked up over 323,100 likes within just 19 hours, including a like from singer Kelly Rowland. Her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Coolest parents on the block!!” one fan said.

“The king and queen,” another fan commented, followed by a praise hands emoji.

One follower was particularly captivated by Ayesha’s jacket, or perhaps, Stephen’s statement coat.

“That jacket! who’s it made by!”

“I want an excuse to wear her outfit. Those jeans are so cute,” another added.

While Ayesha shares plenty of solo snaps that document her outfits, she often includes Stephen in her Instagram updates. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha shared some shots that showcased a smoking hot outfit she rocked on date night with Stephen. The stunner sported a sexy miniskirt for the occasion that showcased her curvaceous legs to perfection.