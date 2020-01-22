Norwegian Bombshell Frida Aasen Sizzles In Black String Bikini

Norwegian-born model Frida Aasen has a body worthy of envy, and she likes to show it off in a bikini every once in a while. The former Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram on Wednesday to showcase her curves in a black string bikini that left little to the imagination.

Frida’s bikini top had uniquely shaped cups and skinny straps, and a strap was also threaded through the cups for a cool look. The cups were spread far apart, revealing her cleavage. The tiny top also gave her fans a peek of underboob. The bottoms were a classic style with a thin strap that wrapped around her hips and tied on one side.

The beauty’s update consisted of two photos that showed her outside, standing next to a white wall that was partially shaded. The snaps captured her body from the middle of her thighs up. Her hair was wet, and a drop of water ran down her bare thigh, indicating that she might have just come from a swim.

In one photo, Frida stood with one leg in front of the other, her hip cocked to the side. The pose put her flat abs and hourglass figure on display. She ran her hands through her hair as she gave the camera a sultry look.

The second picture captured the model as she shook her hair. Her head was tilted to the side and her hand was above it. She also had a dreamy look on her face. Her bronze skin popped against the white paint on the wall, and her body looked perfect in the outdoor lighting.

Frida looked to be wearing little — if any — makeup. Her cheeks and lips were a natural rosy color.

Frida’s followers raved over how stunning she looked in the photos. Many left behind flame and heart-eye emoji, but others had a few words to say about the pictures.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“Prettiest girl in the world,” said a second follower.

“Forever the hottest,” commented a third fan.

“Looking gorgeous as always!” a fourth admirer said.

Frida has been giving her fans plenty to rave over the past few weeks. She recently went on vacation in Brazil. While she was there, she shared several photos in which she flaunted her figure in skimpy bikinis. One of her more popular posts from her vacation showed her wearing a strappy bikini top with a pair of comfy-looking pants.