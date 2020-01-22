Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Black Bikini

When it comes to looking good in a bikini, nobody does it quite like model Abby Dowse. The blond bombshell has a killer figure and she doesn’t mind flaunting it on social media. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to show off a new bikini — and left little to the imagination in the process.

Abby’s swimsuit was black. The bikini top had classic triangle-style cups that barely covered her breasts. It was safe for Instagram standards in that it covered her nipples, but otherwise gave her followers a good look at her voluptuous chest. The bikini bottoms were just as skimpy as the top. The legs were high cut and the waist had a sexy low cut style, accentuating her flat abs.

The stunner was lounging beside a pool on a sunny day. A few tropical trees lined a fence behind her. She sat on one hip while she faced the camera and leaned on one arm. Two dainty necklaces hanging above her breasts drew the eye to her cleavage. The pose called attention to her slender waist and chiseled abs. The curve of her hips was also on display as she sat with her legs off to one side. Her bronze skin glowed in the outside light while she peered at the camera over a pair of sunglasses.

Abby’s hair was piled on the top of her head in a messy bun. She wore a black and white bandanna as a headband. Her makeup was light and included dark brows, mascara and a pink gloss on her lush lips. Along with her necklaces, she accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings and a bracelet.

In the caption, she mentioned that her new bikini was from Oh Polly!

Many of Abby’s followers loved seeing her in the skimpy number.

“Just gotta appreciate how every little detail is always on point with you Everything about your pics so gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“Wow you are looking lovely in that bikini,” a second fan said.

“You are a dream,” wrote a third fan.

“Hotter than the Sun!!!” quipped a fourth admirer.

Abby does have a knack for looking hot in just about every outfit she wears. Her body seems to be made for bikinis and her fans have no problem when she shows them off while she enjoys days by the pool. They also don’t mind when she decides to model a set of skimpy lingerie or a slinky dress.