Miley Cyrus Stuns In A Black Swimsuit At The Beach In Malibu

Miley hit the sand with boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Miley Cyrus stunned as she stripped down to a chic black swimsuit when she hit the beach in Malibu with her boyfriend, Australian singer Cody Simpson, this week. The singer and actress showed her fit and toned body on January 20 as she hit the sand with her man, who went shirtless for their day by the ocean.

In new photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Miley could be seen as she knelt down on the sand to show off all her hard work in the gym in the skintight one-piece.

She revealed her very toned legs and flaunted her multiple tattoos in the dark swimwear look which featured multiple thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and down her back.

The one-piece also appeared to be slightly high-cut at the hips to make her legs look uber long, while Miley had her blond highlighted hair tied away from her face.

The “Slide Away” singer appeared to forgo a bikini as it was a slightly chillier day in the California city, though that didn’t stop Cody from going sans shirt as he walked along the beach.

The former Dancing With the Stars Season 18 contestant flashed his toned torso as he took a phone call while he strolled on the sand as Miley laid down a few feet away.

He kept his bottom half more covered in a pair of dark jeans that sat very low on his hips to reveal the top of his white underwear, while he also took a dip in the ocean in a pair of patterned swim shorts.

The candid paparazzi snaps also showed Miley covering up a little more as the couple left the beach. The star pulled on an oversized black hoodie – which was emblazoned with the words “Don’t Do Weed” – and a pair of acid wash jeans as the twosome made their way away from the ocean together.

Cody also opted to cover up to beat the chillier and overcast weather as he put a gray t-shirt on while the loved-up couple carried large blankets.

The duo went public with their romance last year shortly after the singer announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth and ended her subsequent whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter, which lasted only a few months.

Mere days after Liam confirmed his romance with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, Miley and Cody weren’t afraid to show off a little PDA during their breezy beach day.

The paparazzi caught them sharing a big cozy hug when Miley cuddled up to her man while he put his arm around her.

Cody was also spotted taking a few photos of his girlfriend after she pulled her hood over her head while he also sweetly leaned over her, seemingly going in for a kiss.