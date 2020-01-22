Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shares Rare Photo Of Their Two Sons

Mike shared the sweetest snap of 4-year-old Isaiah and his brother to celebrate Jacob's first birthday.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher shared an adorable rare photo of the couple’s two sons to his Instagram page this week as the Fisher family celebrated Jacob’s first birthday on January 21. The seriously sweet snap showed the birthday boy playing on the floor with his 4-year-old brother Isaiah while the retired hockey player also shared a sweet message for his second born in the caption.

In the cute family photo, the couple’s eldest son showed off his playful side as he put a large sifter on his head while face-to-face with his younger brother. The twosome looked eye-to-eye as they played together on the wooden floor.

Little Isaiah rocked a gray sweater as he put his left hand up to his mouth on the outside of the sifter, while Jacob — who showed off very blond locks just like his mom — sported a cute camo-print hoodie.

In the caption of the upload, Mike shared a sweet birthday message for the 1-year-old as he admitted that the youngster has brought “so much joy” into their lives over the past year. He also referenced a Bible verse.

The new snap gave fans of the famous couple their best look yet at the adorable boys. For privacy reasons, Isaiah is only rarely featured on his parents’ social media pages, and Jacob even less so since the country superstar and athlete welcomed him into the world 12 months ago after a difficult road to pregnancy.

The seriously cute photo of the two brothers has received close to 30,000 likes as well as plenty of messages from fans in the first seven hours since Mike posted it to his Instagram account.

“Adorable and priceless,” one fan commented with a red heart emoji.

“Precious GOD SURE HAS BLESS YOU,” another person said.

A third person said, “So precious… I loved watching my boys grow up to be great friends…”

Many other Instagram users opted to share their own loving birthday messages for Jacob in the comments section of Mike’s latest family photo.

Yet, it wasn’t just the former Nashville Predators captain who treated fans to a look at little Jacob in celebration of his first birthday.

Carrie also shared adorable snaps of her firstborn. The singer posted the cutest set of photos showing Jacob going headfirst into a chocolate cake alongside a sweet message for the 1-year-old.

“You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything!” Carrie wrote in the caption of the snap.

The singer also sweetly referred to him as her and Mike’s “miracle baby.”