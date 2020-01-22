‘Dragon Ball Super’ Chapter 56 Spoilers: Earth’s Warriors Engage In All-Out War Against Moro’s Army

The latest chapter of the popular manga Dragon Ball Super, which is titled “Warriors of Earth Assemble,” featured the start of the battle between the warriors of Earth and Moro and his subordinates. After learning that Son Goku and Vegeta were training hard for their second face-off, Moro decided to give the Earth two months to prepare. Despite knowing the huge potential of the Saiyan race, Moro is confident that he could beat them no matter how powerful Son Goku and Vegeta become.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 56 is yet to show Son Goku and Vegeta in action. The Saiyan Prince is still not finished with his training at Planet Yardrat, while Son Goku is lost and couldn’t find his way back to Earth. While Moro is patiently waiting for Son Goku and Vegeta to return, his subordinates have already started wreaking havoc on Earth. Before completely destroying it, Moro’s men planned on stealing all the treasures they could find on the blue planet.

However, even before they arrived, the warriors of Earth, together with Jaco and the Galactic Patrol, have already gathered and prepared to defend their home against Moro and his subordinates. Some of the warriors who appeared on the battlefield include Son Gohan, Piccolo, Krillin, Master Roshi, Tenshinhan, Chiaotzu, and Yamcha. With the enemies scattered all around the planet, the warriors of Earth divided themselves into groups, while the members of the Galactic Patrol served as their backups.

More challenging battles await…

At first, Moro’s men didn’t seem to be concerned about the warriors of Earth, especially knowing how easily they overpowered them in their previous encounter. However, they weren’t aware that the warriors of Earth were no longer the same people they fought two months ago. After two months of preparation, the warriors of Earth not only increased their battle power, but they also managed to formulate strategic techniques to beat the high-ranking officials of Moro’s army.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 56 featured the warriors of Earth showing the results of their training. They managed to dominate all their enemies despite being outnumbered. Son Gohan and Piccolo were tasked to face Seven-Three, a member of the Galactic Bandit Brigade who is capable of copying the abilities of anyone he touches, including his master Moro. Though both of their abilities were stolen, Son Gohan and Piccolo still proved to be too much for Seven-Three. However, they decided to give the task of finishing Seven-Three to Android 17 and Android 18. Since both of them are androids, Seven-Three won’t be able to absorb their energies when he uses Moro’s technique.