‘Playboy’ Model Dasha Mart Oozes Sexuality In Revealing White Lingerie

Playboy model Dasha Mart thoroughly impressed her 1.7 million followers by sharing two sexy pics of herself modeling lacy white lingerie designed by Yoins. The blond bombshell is known for rocking revealing ensembles that flaunt her impressive curves. It’s no wonder the beauty has amassed such a loyal following.

In her latest post, the vixen wore a halter cutout bra with matching panties and a garter belt. The scandalous ensemble showcased her svelte figure, with particular emphasis on her incredibly perky breasts. Thanks to the barely-there material of her top, the bodacious babe was able to flaunt her busty chest. The first photograph showed the stunner facing the camera, giving a full-frontal view of her plunging cleavage, while and the second snap featured her from the side as she leaned her backside against a stone barrier.

Aside from her upper half, the Bang Energy girl showcased her taut torso complete with belly button piercing, and her incredibly long, lithe legs. Thanks to the sheer and scandalous nature of her outfit, not much of the blond’s body remained hidden from sight. Her intricate floral thigh tattoo was also visible.

As for accessories, Dasha kept things relatively simple with jewelry by adorning her earlobes with diamond studs. For her makeup, she decided to apply a full face, including a heavy smoky eye and matte pink lipstick on her plump lips. It appeared she wore fake lashes, too, in addition to sculpting her wonderfully thick eyebrows.

According to the Instagram geotag, Dasha got her photo taken in Miami Beach, Florida. She didn’t indicate the exact location she was in, but based on the scenery behind her, it appeared to be an apartment complex or resort hotel. A large palm tree towered in the background, and several other rooms and balconies were also visible.

Within an hour of going live, the model’s post accumulated more than 6,000 likes and almost 200 comments. Fans from across the globe took to her comments section to admire her curvaceous figure.

“Slay beautiful,” complimented an admirer.

“Amazing!! Love the lingerie,” another person wrote.

“Body goals,” chimed in a third person, adding several flame emoji to their remark.

Previously, Dasha sizzled in a series of pics showing her sporting a neon green buckled bikini. The hottie’s bronzed skin glowed in the Miami sun as she lounged poolside with a giant inflatable pink flamingo floated behind her. That image racked up more than 23,000 likes.