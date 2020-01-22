Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Looks Incredibly Chic In A Tight-Fitting Outfit

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko is used to causing a stir whenever she decides to grace Instagram with her presence. The model has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” for a very good reason, and on Tuesday evening, she flaunted her killer curves to remind everyone of why she deserves that title.

The buxom babe wore a relatively modest outfit compared to what she usually wears. Her 10.5 million followers are accustomed to seeing Anastasiya in cleavage-baring tops, short skirts, and revealing swimsuits, but today, she opted for a chic and trendy ensemble.

She sported a tight-fitting white sweater with long sleeves that hugged her chest and revealed the suggestion of her ample bosom. She paired the cozy top with a pair of light gray high-rise pants that could barely contain her voluptuous booty. A pair of simple black high heels completed the outfit.

To accessorize her look, the Instagram hottie wore several bracelets and a ring. It also looked like she had recently painted her fingernails. A brown leather handbag, likely designer, was pictured beside her. For the photo, she left her stick-straight ombré locks loose, leaving them to cascade over her shoulder and down her backside.

Anastasiya didn’t indicate where the photograph was taken, but she posed by perching on the edge of a long bench and extending one arm behind her to support her weight as she settled into a mild recline.

On her face was a full application of makeup, including icy pink lip gloss, dramatic winged eyeliner, foundation, blush, and bronzer. The foxy babe also sculpted her eyebrows to perfection.

In less than an hour, the pic racked up over 16,400 likes and more than 300 comments. Fans from across the globe took to the smokeshow’s comments section to drool over her incredible body and clothes.

“Gorgeous as always,” a fan commented on her snap.

“Beautiful gorgeous astonishing blessed queen,” complimented a second user, adding tons of emoji to their remark.

“Such a pretty Barbie Doll!” exclaimed a third person.

At least one admirer wanted to know what kind of shoes she was wearing.

“What type of high heels are those?” they asked.

A few folks wanted to know where Anastasiya got her sweater, as they thought it looked comfortable.

Fans of Anastasiya were blessed today since the stunner shared a video earlier where she flaunted her hourglass curves while advertising for Bang Energy and rocking an itty-bitty blue-and-white bikini. That post earned more than 589,000 views.