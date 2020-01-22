Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Sizzles In A Green Animal Print Bikini

A confident Reginae showed off her stylish swimsuit at a pool.

Lil Wayne’s daughter, 21-year-old social media sensation Reginae Carter, looked stunning in a wild animal-print bikini, and the petite hip-hop princess wasn’t afraid to let her fans know that she was feeling exceptionally good about herself in her stylish swimwear.

On Tuesday, Reginae took to Instagram to share a sizzling bikini photo with her 4.7 million Instagram followers. The former Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta star was pictured rocking a lime green two-piece that was covered in a black leopard print pattern. The bathing suit included a flirty top that tied in the center of the bust. The design accentuated her cleavage by pushing her breasts in and slightly up.

Reginae’s bottoms had a conservative, retro design. They provided plenty of coverage with low-cut leg openings and a high waist that covered up her belly button. The bottoms cinched her waist in a bit, highlighting her hourglass shape and slim stomach.

Reginae accessorized her bikini with a silver watch, bracelet, and locket necklace. She was striking a sassy pose with her right hand on her hip and her left leg crossed over her right leg.

For her beauty look, the stunning Instagram star wore her long, dark hair down and perfectly straight. Her edges had been slicked down and styled into small waves. The sculpted baby hairs framed her forehead and added a little something extra to her beauty look.

Reginae’s makeup application included a glossy nude lip, a sculpted arched brow, and a dramatic smoky eye, complete with lush, long eyelashes. She was flashing her beaming smile at the camera as she posed beside an indoor pool.

In the caption of her post, Reginae showed herself and her swimsuit more than a little love. The confident social media influencer also revealed that her bikini was a Matte Collection design.

Over the span of two hours, Reginae’s followers pressed the “like” button on her post over 60,000 times. They also flooded the comments section with hundreds of flattering remarks. One fan compared her bikini to the Stone Age style of the women of The Flintstones.

“Better Than Wilma & Betty Themselves,” read one response to her post.

“Damn babe your so perfect p.s you are the best,” wrote another fan.

“Come through real body,” a third admirer remarked.

“You glowing up every single day,” gushed a fourth commenter.

Reginae’s fans always respond with enthusiasm when she uploads a bikini photo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers also had plenty of positive things to say about a snapshot of Reginae rocking a silver Fendi bikini during her trip to Dubai last month.