Maitland Ward Spotted In Floral Lingerie In Newest Instagram Pic

Maitland Ward is keeping things sizzling on her Instagram page with her newest post, where she posed in a floral lingerie set.

In the photo, the actress wore a peach bra with black straps and vintage-inspired rose graphics. There were two sets of straps on each shoulder, both of which were secured with small, circular accents and brought attention to the star’s cleavage. The bottoms were matching and also had dual straps, one falling on her lower hips and the other resting high on her waist.

The beauty posed inside a bathroom in front of a sink. She placed her fingertips on the counter while glancing at the camera with a small smile on her face. She wore pink lipstick and dark eye makeup, which included purple eyeshadow and mascara.

Maitland wore her red hair down in a middle part, with her shorter bangs framing her face. She brushed most of her locks in front of her left shoulder. She didn’t wear any jewelry but added a pop of color to her look with her red manicure.

Beside her were white tiled walls and a baby-changing station. Behind her to the left was a door with frosted windows as sunlight seemed to stream in from the entryway.

There were several accounts that were tagged in the post. This included the makeup artist, who goes by the name “Makeup By ITSADA.” She also added Deeper’s account, which isn’t surprising considering that she was chosen to be the face of the brand.

The former Boy Meets World star’s many fans flooded the comments section with a variety of messages. There were plenty of people that attempted to win her caption contest with some racy suggestions. On the other hand, others focused on complimenting her good looks.

“Absolute perfection,” gushed an admirer.

“Wow you look so beautiful,” raved a follower.

“Stunning red headed fire queen,” declared a supporter.

One person even attempted to guess her location.

“Is that the family bathroom at IKEA?” they asked.

In addition, Maitland shared another update on January 11 that likely caught her fans’ attention. She was snapped while upright on a bed in red-hot lingerie. The bra, which had jagged lace edges, was paired with matching bottoms. The bombshell pursed her lips for a sultry pout, gazing directly at the camera with a flirtatious look in her eyes. Behind her was a window overlooking New York Times Square. Although the photo was taken at night, she was well-lit in the shot.