Maitland Ward Spotted In Floral Lingerie In Newest Instagram Pic

Maitland Ward is keeping things sizzling on her Instagram page with her newest post. She was spotted in a floral lingerie set.

The ensemble was light peach with black straps. The bra featured vintage-inspired rose graphics. It also had eye-catching black straps that brought attention to her cleavage. There were two sets of straps on either shoulder, both which were secured with small, circular accents. The bottoms were matching and also had dual straps. One fell on her lower hips, while another set rested high on her waist.

The beauty posed inside a bathroom in front of a sink. She placed her fingertips on the counter while glancing at the camera with a small smile on her face. She wore pink lipstick and dark eye makeup, which included purple eyeshadow and mascara.

Maitland wore her red hair down in a middle part, with her shorter bangs framing her face. She brushed most of her locks in front of her left shoulder. She didn’t wear any jewelry, but added a pop of color to her look with her red manicure.

Beside her were white tiled walls and a baby changing station. Behind her to the left was a door with frosted windows. Sunlight seemed to stream in from the entryway.

There were several accounts that were tagged in the post. This included the makeup artist, who goes by the name “Makeup By ITSADA.” She also added Deeper’s account, which isn’t surprising considering that she was chosen to be the face of the brand.

The former Boy Meets World star’s many fans flooded the comments section with a variety of messages. There were plenty of people that attempted to win her caption contest with some racy suggestions. On the other hand, others focused on complimenting her good looks.

“Absolute perfection,” gushed an admirer.

“Wow you look so beautiful,” raved a follower.

“Stunning red headed fire queen,” declared a supporter.

One person even attempted to guess her location.

“Is that the family bathroom at IKEA?” they asked.

In addition, Maitland shared another update on January 11 that likely caught her fans’ attention. She was seen sitting upright on a bed in red hot lingerie. The bra had jagged lace edges and she wore matching bottoms. The bombshell pursed her lips for a sultry pout. She gazed directly at the camera flirtatiously. Behind her was a window overlooking New York Times Square. The photo was taken during night-time, although the model was well-lit in the shot.