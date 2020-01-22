NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown’s Career In Serious Peril As He Faces Potential Felony Charges In New Incident

Antonio Brown may have more trouble on the horizon after an incident outside his home in Hollywood, Florida.

As ESPN reported, the NFL free agent is under investigation for a possible battery after the driver of a moving truck claimed he was “battered” by Brown and his trainer. Police noted that the trainer, Glen Holt, was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery, though Brown has not yet been charged or arrested. TMZ reported that police are currently working on an arrest warrant for Brown and are working to secure his surrender to officers.

Video from Brown’s home showed a large police presence, though reports indicated that they had not been able to get into contact with Brown.

The incident comes as Brown is still facing an NFL investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct by several women. Brown is accused of sexually assaulting a former trainer, who claims that the All Pro wide receiver raped her. Another woman claimed that he made unwanted advances and exposed himself to her.

Antonio Brown is being investigated for a possible battery at his home by police. Brown has not been arrested, but there is an “active scene,” per @CameronWolfe pic.twitter.com/C7rv4nV6Us — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2020

Brown was cut by the New England Patriots after the allegations emerged and after he allegedly sent intimidating text messages to one of the women. He faces the potential for a suspension after the league’s investigation is complete, but it would not go into effect until he is signed by another team. Despite rumors that some teams were interested in signing Brown, uncertainty of his fate reportedly put off some teams from signing the receiver this season, and he has not found another home since his release from the Patriots after Week 2.

Reports noted that Brown’s career is serious jeopardy after the series of incidents.

“The wide receiver’s career has spiraled out of control over the past year, featuring three different teams, two accusations of sexual assault and numerous people describing Brown as having a history of harmful behavior,” the New York Daily News noted in its report of Tuesday’s incident.

As the ESPN report noted, neighbors in Brown’s gated community have become fed up with his behavior in the neighborhood. Days before the latest incident, Brown posted a video showing him in profanity-laced tirade against police officers who had responded to a reported custody dispute.

Police in Florida are expected to make an update on Browns status some time before noon on Wednesday, ESPN reported. It was not clear yet exactly what charges he could face for Tuesday’s incident.