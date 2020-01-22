Brazilian Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Cleavage In Stunning Ensemble

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio stunned her 10.2 million Instagram followers with her latest double Instagram update in which she showcased her toned physique. The former Victoria’s Secret model didn’t include her location in the geotag of the post, but she took the shot outdoors in front of a gorgeous backdrop.

The moon was out in the sky, and lights from buildings in the distance were visible behind Alessandra. The Brazilian beauty stood on what appeared to be a glass patio area and stared straight at the camera with a seductive look on her face. She channeled a bohemian chic vibe in the photo and rocked a dress that had a plunging neckline. The neckline showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage and featured a ruffle detail along the neck as well as voluminous sleeves.

The top portion of the dress connected to the skirt near her belly button and left a portion of skin exposed thanks to a cut-out on her toned abdomen. The skirt was voluminous and covered up her curves, featuring horizontal ruffles that mirrored the details on the top.

Alessandra’s brunette locks were down in a sleek style and appeared to be blowing in the wind. She added several accessories to finish the ensemble, including layered necklaces and a pendant necklace that hung down between her cleavage.

In the second snap, Alessandra showcased the back of the look. The top portion of the dress had a lace-up detail with a thick ribbon going across her upper back. Several inches of her lower back was also exposed. She gazed out over the view in front of her and paired the pictures with a lyrical caption.

Alessandra’s followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning Instagram update, and the post received more than 144,600 likes within just one day. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling look.

“Gorgeous! Magnificent!” one fan commented, followed by a series of heart emoji.

“I would fly with you anywhere in the universe,” another fan added.

“Wow, you look beautiful!” one follower said.

Yet another fan couldn’t seem to believe how beautiful Alessandra looked in the update, and said, “you look so great.”

The Brazilian bombshell frequently tantalizes her Instagram followers with smoking hot snaps in which she flaunts her toned physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Alessandra sizzled in an itty-bitty white string bikini that left little to the imagination. The post racked up over 78,000 likes from her eager fans.