Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Harris Reveals Several New Photos From Her Pregnancy On Instagram

Ammika Harris has decided to share more photos on Instagram from her pregnancy with Chris Brown’s son, Aeko Catori Brown.

The Instagram model posted multiple photos of herself before her baby was born on Tuesday, January 21. In the photos, which were shot by Los Angeles-based photographer Aja Hitomi, Harris is standing at the center of the image wearing a white, two-piece ensemble, including a long-sleeved crop top with a visible turtleneck design. She paired her top with pants that covered the bottom half of her baby bump. The model also held a white, puffy coat with one hand, which is located next to her legs. She has the other hand in the air, letting her followers see her acrylic nails.

In the second slide, Harris added more to her look. She intensely stared at the camera, revealing that she added white suspenders to wear with her top and pants. The Instagram star held the suspenders with both of her hands in the photo as she posed in front of a white backdrop.

The mother-of-one’s hair and makeup look for the shoot were both stunning. She opted to wear a blunt bob for the photo op, which was parted at the center. For the latter, Harris wore foundation, light eyeshadow, and a brown gloss on her pouty lips. She opted not to wear accessories, however, allowing her clothing to be the main event.

Harris wrote in her caption that the shocking post was her friends’ idea to share it. The model has hidden details of her pregnancy from her 749,000 Instagram followers and didn’t show her baby boy with the “Run It” singer until weeks after his birth. Many fans of the model were filled with glee at the fact that she decided to share another intimate moment from her pregnancy with the world.

“Omg you look absolutely stunning!!” one fan exclaimed.

“You look absolutely amazing,” another chimed in.

“Beautiful mama,” a third follower wrote, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“Awww look at your baby bump,” a fourth social media user said.

Harris and Brown have been romantically linked since 2015, but Aeko is their first child together. Prior to Harris, Brown was dating celebrities such as Claws star Karrueche Tran. The “With You” singer also had an infamous relationship with Rihanna back when both stars were on the rise. Although he is reportedly working on his relationship with Harris, he is reportedly also interested in the rumor that Rihanna may have broken up with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.