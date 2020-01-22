Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Harris Reveals Several New Photos From Her Pregnancy On Instagram

Ammika Harris has decided to share more photos on Instagram from her pregnancy with Chris Brown’s son, Aeko Catori Brown.

The Instagram model posted multiple photos of herself before her baby was born on Tuesday, January 21. In the photos, which were shot by Los Angeles-based photographer Aja Hitomi, Harris is standing at the center of the image wearing a white, two-piece ensemble. The top Harris is wearing is a long-sleeved, white crop top. The crop top has a turtleneck, which is visible in the photo. Harris also has on white pants, which covers the bottom half of her baby bump. The model is also holding a white, puffy coat with one hand that is seen next to her legs. She has the other hand in the air, which allows her followers to see her acrylic nails.

In the second slide, Harris has added more to her style look. As she stares intensely at the camera, viewers can see that she added white suspenders to pair with her top and pants. Harris is holding the suspenders with both of her hands in the photo as she poses in front of a white backdrop.

The mother of one’s hair and makeup look are both stunning for the photoshoot. Harris opted to wear a blunt bob for the photo op, which she was parted at the center. For her makeup look, Harris has on foundation, light eyeshadow and a brown lip gloss on her pouty lips. Harris opted not to wear accessories, however, allowing her clothing to be the main event.

Harris wrote in her caption that the shocking post was her friends’ idea. The model has infamously hidden details of her pregnancy from her 749,000 Instagram followers and didn’t show her and the “Run It” singer’s baby boy until weeks after his birth. Many fans of the model were filled with glee at the fact that she decided to share another intimate moment from her pregnancy with the world.

“Omg you look absolutely stunning!!” one fan exclaimed.

“You look absolutely amazing,” another chimed in.

“Beautiful mama,” one follower wrote, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“Awww look at your baby bump,” another said.

Harris and Brown have been romantically linked since 2015, but Aeko is their first child together. Prior to Harris, Brown was dating celebs like Claws star Karrueche Tran. The “With You” singer also had an infamous relationship with Rihanna back when both stars were on the rise. Although he is reportedly working on his relationship with Harris, he is reportedly also interested in the fact that Rihanna may have broken up with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.