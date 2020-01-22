Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager Attempt Viral Whipped Cream Challenge

Hoda Kotb found out that she has an odd secret talent.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager co-host the jovial and lighthearted fourth hour of the Today Show. Viewers were treated to a particularly hilarious episode on Tuesday morning when the co-hosts attempted the viral whipped cream challenge that originated on the popular app TikTok. The goal of the challenge is to place a dollop of whipped cream on the back of the hand and use one’s other hand to tap on the wrist in an effort to flick the whipped cream perfectly into the mouth, according to People.

Plenty of young people have been attempting this same challenge on social media but as it turns out it is a bit harder than it looks. Kotb managed to land her glob of whipped cream in her mouth, much to her amazement. But Hager continued to fail and even after multiple attempts, hers always ended up plopping on the floor. The ladies got a huge kick out of the trick, their studio members cracking up along with them.

They even shared a hilarious slow motion video of themselves attempting the challenge in an Instagram post.

This is an exciting time for Kotb and Hager as they just revealed last week that they will be undergoing a major change on the show. Beginning in February, they will be hosting their usual show in front of a live audience. Their Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday shows will remain the same as the are now, and they will open their doors for the Thursday and Friday episodes, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

This will be a major shift for them but one they are very excited about. As they explained on the show, having a live audience will allow them to gauge their viewers reactions, understand what topics they most like and get a better idea about how to engage with their audience base.

Joanne LaMarca, the executive producer of the show, gave her take on this transition.

“The ladies having an audience will make them better at what they do. There’s a certain energy when you perform on stage, when you have people react to what you are doing. I think that the audience is really going to change things up and I can’t wait for Hoda and Jenna to get to meet the best friends they don’t know they have.”

The new show will be entitled Hoda & Jenna & Friends. Hager joined the show just last year after Kathie Lee Gifford retired from Today. The ratings for the show since Hager’s arrival have been very strong.