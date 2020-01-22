UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Skintight Leopard Print Dress

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap taken while she was in Las Vegas, Nevada. The brunette bombshell has been sharing a few different snaps from her time in Sin City, and her latest showcases her incredible curves to perfection.

In the snap, Arianny rocked a leopard print dress by the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she tagged in the picture and in the caption of the post. It seems that the beauty is working with the brand as a partner, and using her curves to showcase their pieces. She rocked a long-sleeved leopard print dress that was deceptively sexy. The dress had a turtleneck neckline that covered up the bombshell’s cleavage, but the form-fitting silhouette kept the look smoking hot.

On one side, the hem of the dress almost reached Arianny’s knee. On the other side, it was cut high, nearly to her hip, exposing plenty of her toned thigh. Arianny added to the sex appeal of the ensemble by wearing the figure-hugging dress with a pair of over-the-knee pointed toe black boots with block heels. She raised her hands above her head in the shot, resting them on her head and cocking her hip to the side to add even more emphasis to her hourglass physique.

Arianny’s long locks tumbled down in soft curls, and her makeup look was minimal yet glamorous. The makeup she wore accentuated her natural beauty, and she looked ready for a night on the town. She posed in a hallway with arched details and modern white planters filled with long grass.

The UFC ring girl didn’t include much context for the picture, simply adding a caption that made reference to the animal print of the ensemble. Regardless, her fans couldn’t get enough, and the post racked up over 15,600 likes within just six hours.

The post also received over 190 comments, and Arianny’s fans showered her with praise.

“OMG I’m in love,” one fan said.

Another follower called Arianny the “hottest babe on Instagram.”

“Beautiful outfit, Gorgeous as usual,” another fan added.

“You’re forever absolutely beautiful @arianny celeste.. Queen.. #mywomancrushforever,” one follower said in a post that also included several emoji.

Arianny frequently gives her fans a glimpse at her toned physique on her Instagram page, and sometimes even a glimpse into what her job is like. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sexy snap that showcased the casual look she rocked before changing into her outfit to wear in the octagon at the Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone fight.