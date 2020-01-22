Sierra Skye Sizzles In Corset-Inspired Dress On Instagram

Sierra Skye posted a new Instagram photo to her page earlier today. She was seen sizzling in a corset-inspired dress.

The look was strapless with voluminous, long sleeves. It had elastic accents on the top of her arms and on the wrists. This contrasted to the main part of the dress, which was skintight. It featured a sweetheart neckline and a front lace-up accent that was inspired by corsets. The long white ribbon was tied into a bow at the top, with the loose ends flowing down the front of her body and reaching her upper thighs. It left not just her cleavage on show, but also emphasized her small waist. Gathered accents added texture to her waist and hips. Additionally, the stark white of the dress popped against her deeply tanned skin.

Sierra was seen posing against a white building. The walls had square cut-outs every few feet, while the model sat on the edge of a bench-like area that jutted out. She placed her right hand on the seat while crossing her left leg in front.

The beauty gave a sultry look with her lips pursed. Her makeup emphasized her glowing skin, as she rocked shimmery lipstick in a dark shade of a purplish hue. Her eyes were defined with purple eyeshadow and dark lashes, with a pop of silver on her inner lids.

Moreover, the model upped the glamor with her hair and accessories. She wore her hair partially up in extra-high half-ponytail. Her locks were done in soft waves, which cascaded down the front of her left shoulder. Meanwhile, she accessorized with an eye-catching pair of earrings. These were sparkling and featured dangle accents.

Sierra’s admirers rushed to the comments section to discuss the newest update.

“Angel on earth,” complimented a follower.

“So gorgeous a real goddess,” declared a supporter.

“You are looking as beautiful as ever,” observed a fan.

“All I have is Just 3 Words ‘Style, Grace, Elegance’ and actually ‘Class’ [sic] would fit as well! Nicely done!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

The bombshell previously posted another photo a week ago. She was seen rocking another dress, this time a bright orange one. It had a major plunge neckline that allowed her to flaunt her cleavage. The top had a halter-style cut. Sierra sat on top of a fuzzy pouf with her legs together. She placed her hand on her upper thighs, with her French manicure popping against her tan. She accessorized with extra-large, gold hoop earrings.