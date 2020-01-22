Brielle Biermann Shows Off Trim Figure In Gray Crop Top And Leggings In New Workout Video

Brielle Biermann worked on her physical fitness in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Make-up free and dressed in a flattering gray cropped tank top and matching leggings, the 22-year-old reality TV star performed a circuit of three exercises designed to strengthen her core and lower body.

Brielle kicked things off with regular planks, a move that showed off her pert derriere. She then transitioned into side planks before moving on to a set of glute bridges before the video cut to a static selfie photo. In the snapshot, she stuck out her tongue out and wore what appeared to be the same leggings that she exercised in. Brielle rocked a cropped hoodie in the photo as well.

In the comments section, fans showered the reality TV star with praise.

“You’re beautiful and strong,” one fan wrote.

The video also seemed to inspire a desire to exercise in some of the commenters.

“Making me wanna workout,” another commenter added before adding a peach emoji to their comment.

Others seemed mesmerized by Brielle’s posterior.

“Dat booty,” a third fan wrote.

An eager fan also asked about where she sourced her crop top and leggings but Brielle hasn’t answered the question, as of this writing.

In the caption, Brielle revealed that the post was an ad for the Flat Tummy app. She proceeded to sing its praises, describing it as a convenient alternative to going. Brielle also seemed to be a big fan of its meal plans, admitting that they were especially helpful to her because she had always struggled to eat healthily.

This is hardly the first time that Brielle has been pictured in workout gear for one of her Instagram posts. In a photo uploaded to the social media platform in November of last year, she flaunted her figure in a pink sports bra and matching leggings in a mirror selfie. Much like the photo she included at the end of her most recent Instagram video, she posed with her back to the mirror which made her butt hard to miss.

In the caption, Brielle shared that she had just started sticking to a regular fitness schedule.

“I’ve been back in the gym consistently for the past few weeks and I’m already seeing a difference!” she wrote. “I’ve always been insecure about my body, I think most women are! Push yourself. Set a goal and work towards it.”

The photo has accumulated close to 60,000 likes since it was first uploaded and more than 800 Instagram users have commented on it.