Chilling Last Texts Of Las Vegas Mass Shooter Stephen Paddock Released: ‘People Don’t Deserve To Be Alive’

On October 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock ruthlessly opened fire on a crowd of people attending the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival. He killed 58 people and wounded another 400 before turning his gun on himself. Since the horrific killing, Paddock’s motives have been mired in mystery, with theories ranging from a statement on gun control to accusations that he was working in coordination with ISIS. However, new text messages obtained by The Daily Mail sent between the killer and his mistress have shed new light into the mind of the twisted killer.

The text messages were sent between Paddock and a young 29-year-old woman named only as Kate. Though Paddock had been in a long term relationship with girlfriend Marilou Danley, he had been engaging in an affair with Kate for four years before the massacre.

Kate claimed that Paddock’s behavior had become more and more erratic in the weeks before the mass shooting, including expressing kinky sexual fantasies such as tying Kate up.

Two days before the shooting, Paddock contacted Kate, asking if he could see her even just for coffee. He also confessed that he had been “struggling” and needed someone to talk to.

Though Kate was not in Las Vegas, she offered to return to Sin City to offer Paddock some comfort. Though he declined her offer, he nevertheless expressed his gratitude, telling Kate that she was a “good person.” Paddock then launched into a chilling rant about the not-so-good people in this world, who he claimed were “evil.”

“There are so many people who don’t deserve to be alive. Too many people are so concerned with themselves,” Paddock ranted.

The aftermath of the 2017 shooting — the deadliest in U.S. history Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The 64-year-old then claimed that he had become a “recluse” because of the ills he saw in humanity.

“You can be there for everyone but when you need someone there is nobody to be seen. I became a recluse for that reason. The best way to live life is with a wall between you and everyone else. So when they do hurt you, the sting isn’t so bad,” he continued.

“People in society have become evil, self loathing, selfish and entitled. The best way to go about it just disconnecting yourself from other humans,” he added.

“You will always end up being hurt and disappointed. People these days are evil,” he concluded.

The texts were reportedly not the only time Paddock had ranted against the human race, and Kate added that it had become a frequent topic for him in the months before the shooting.

Nevertheless, the FBI stated that they could find no motive to the mass shooting after closing the investigation last year, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.