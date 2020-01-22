Lori Harvey Goes With A Not Guilty Plea For Her Hit-And-Run Case

Lori Harvey has decided to plead not guilty after being charged for her involvement in an alleged hit-and-run accident.

People confirms that the 23-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey will maintain her innocence in the accident, which occurred back in October 2019. The outlet reported that her attorney, Blair Berk, pleaded on behalf of Harvey on Tuesday, January 21. Harvey is set to attend court for a pretrial hearing on Friday, February 28, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office spokesperson.

The not guilty plea comes after the public learned of Harvey’s charges on Monday, January 13. Harvey has been charged with two misdemeanors for the accident. Her charges include one count of resisting delaying, obstructing a peace officer and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage. At the time, many members of Jewish faith were near the area to attend a festival called Succoth. The accident was reportedly so intense that the festival-goers were worried that the crash was actually a terrorist attack.

Harvey, who works as a model and Instagram influencer, doesn’t have any other reported arrests or convictions. Back in October, she was given a citation after her car was parked on its side next to a parked vehicle. The sighting showed that Harvey had hit the vehicle she had hit, which was on Moreno Drive in Los Angeles. After she was spotted walking away from the scene, she was later detained by police just a few feet away from her car.

Since the incident, Harvey has yet to address her charges or her pending case. No one in the model’s family, including her famous stepdad, has addressed the incident either. According to Radar Online, the Family Feud host was speaking to his stepdaughter at the scene of the accident via FaceTime.

Although she may be facing charges against her, Harvey hasn’t allowed the negative reports about her to stop her online. The model was in Montego Bay, Jamaica for her birthday, which included several of her famous friends like Jordyn Woods, Taina Williams, Normani and Teyana Taylor.

Harvey is also reportedly making strides in her love life. After being rumored with several famous men, including Sean “Diddy” Combs and Trey Songz, the model is reportedly dating Future. The two have been spotted on several occasions but turned heads once again after Future joined her in Jamaica. While neither celebrity has confirmed that they’re together, they have both been sharing photos and videos together on their Instagram pages.