Courtney Stodden Reveals She Is ‘Officially Divorced’ In New Selfie

Courtney Stodden’s 9-year marriage to 59-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson is over.

The 25-year-old blonde bombshell made the announcement via Instagram by posting a photo of herself in a bathroom standing in front of a mirror. She is wearing a black tank top with one strap hanging off of her shoulder and a pair of denim shorts. She is also wearing a tan sweater over her black tank top. Courtney has her long blonde hair up in a ponytail and she sticks out her tongue for the mirror selfie.

In the caption, she revealed that she was “officially divorced” and include a hashtag which read “divorce day.” She also included a butterfly emoji after the photo’s caption. The photo had over 6,000 likes from Courtney’s followers and many of her followers left her encouraging comments.

TMZ reports that the couple filed papers in court in which they stated they were able to reach an agreement in regards to their assets. While together, the couple shared an Italian Greyhound which they named Dourtney who will now be staying with Doug. Doug also gets to keep a 2001 Jeep Wrangler according to the report. Coutney, on the other hand, will get to keep the furniture and appliances. As far as financial matters go, Doug will be keeping his retirement money and taking responsibility for one of their credit card debts while Courtney will take responsibility for three of their credit card debts. The former couple will be splitting their life insurance policy. In addition to splitting their life insurance policy, Courtney and Doug will also be splitting their bank accounts, according to TMZ, with each one retaining a different branch.

Courtney Stodden married Doug Hutchinson back in 2011 when she was 16-years-old. At the time, Doug was 50-years-old. The marriage was controversial given the age gap among the two, but Courtney was able to marry him with her parents permission.

Back in June 2019, Courtney spoke to Fox News about getting married at such a young age. She was asked if she regretted marrying so young, but she insisted that she didn’t. She also revealed that she had planned to focus on her music career.

In 2016, Courtney revealed that she was expecting a baby with Doug, but she suffered a miscarriage that same year. In March 2018, Courtney filed for divorce from Doug. Now, it appears that the divorce is official and Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchinson are no longer married.