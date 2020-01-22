‘Maxim’ Bombshell Rachel Bush Dazzles In A Glowing ‘Holographic’ Bikini

Rachel's unique bikini was as bright as a camera flash.

Brunette beauty Rachel Bush rocked a blindingly bright bikini for a set of sizzling snapshots. The Maxim model often leaves her fans in awe by showing off her killer curves in tiny two-pieces that leave little to the imagination. However, her admirers probably had a difficult time staring at her latest set of swimsuit photos for very long.

On Tuesday, Rachel took to Instagram to show off her unique string bikini. It featured a classic design that included a top with adjustable triangle cups. In the first of a series of three images, Rachel’s voluptuous cleavage was pictured spilling out of her top as she crossed her left arm over her ribs right below her buxom bust. By pushing her arms inward, she was creating even more cleavage.

Rachel’s bikini was a brilliant white that blazed like a light. The model’s photos were all taken in the dark, which helped to keep the focus on the glowing garment. Rachel tagged Omg Miami Swimwear as the creator of the statement-making swimsuit. According to the brand’s website, she was wearing “The Glow Up Bikini.” The garment was described as being “holographic.” In the daytime, it looks like a basic gray bikini. However, when it’s photographed with a camera that has the flash on, the garment lights up “like a Christmas tree.”

Rachel’s second photo revealed that her holographic bikini had a thong back that rose up high on her round hips. Rachel was pictured with her back to the camera, which provided a peek at her peachy derriere. She appeared to be standing on the edge of a pool. Her third snapshot was a mirror selfie in which she was sitting on the floor. She was using her camera phone’s flash to demonstrate her swimsuit’s dazzling but fleeting transformation.

Even though Rachel was being photographed in the dark, her skin’s golden glow was still shining through the night, thanks to the flash of light she was using to show off her bathing suit. She was rocking a beauty look that included a pink lip, rosy cheeks, dark eye makeup, and shimmery highlighter.

In the caption of her post, Rachel noted that, much like a holographic bikini, happiness is capable of making a person glow.

Rachel’s look was a huge hit, with her set of photos racking up over 27,000 likes in the span of an hour.

“Unbelievable even in the dark,” read one response to her post.

“WOW!!! With or without the glow you’re absolutely stunningly beautiful!!” another fan wrote.

“Oooooh I’m blinded by the lights,” a third admirer commented.

Rachel also earned a Rihanna reference from one of her followers.

“Shine bright like a diamond,” the fan wrote.

This isn’t the only unique bathing suit that Rachel has rocked for one of her Instagram photo shoots. She recently posed in a tiny pink bikini that had stretchy clear straps instead of fabric strings.