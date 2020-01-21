‘Vikings’ Season 6: Hvitserk’s Fate May Be Sealed In Episode 8

The latest trailer for 'Vikings' shows Hvitserk being burned alive.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

It is suspected that Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) will be punished for his actions in the next episode of Vikings, according to the International Business Times.

Episodes 6 and 7 of the final season of Vikings have been extremely harrowing for fans. First, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) had to face down the bandits threatening her community. While she managed to kill them, she did sustain a major wound. Then, when she traveled to Kattegat, she was killed by Hvitserk, who thought she was Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Anderson). Finally, her funeral was held in Episode 7 and viewers were grief-stricken as they watched the famous shieldmaiden being given her final send-off.

Now, looking forward to Episode 8, the latest trailer opens with Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) apparently sealing his half-brother’s fate.

“We will burn Hvitserk tomorrow,” Bjorn says in the clip.

It is pretty damning evidence that Hvitserk will be the next character to die in Vikings, especially when it is matched with a previous Season 6 trailer that shows Hvitserk being burned alive at the stake. Later in the clip, further details of Hvitserk being bound to the stake is shown as well as fire circling him.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

While this looks like a definite confirmation of his death, some fans are wondering if this is a set up by the History Channel to make viewers think the character is about to die. It has been evidenced time and again in trailer videos for various TV shows that characters look as though their death is imminent only to be saved at the last moment when the episode finally airs. If this is the case, then Hvitserk may actually be the safest character looking forward to Episode 8 of the hit historical drama series.

Fans can watch the Episode 8 preview clip below.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode will be directed by Katheryn Winnick. Already, she has hinted at it being a harrowing episode for Bjorn as well as his half-brothers, Ubbe and Hvitserk.

“I’m happy to say that I definitely put Alexander Ludwig [Bjorn Ironside] through the wringer,” Winnick told Rotten Tomatoes.

“And even Marco [Ilso] and [Jordan Patrick Smith] — Hvitserk and Ubbe.”

However, viewers will have to wait a little longer until Wednesday night in order to find out Hvitserk’s fate.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 22, at 10 p.m.