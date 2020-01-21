Lizzo Rocks Beyonce’s Ivy Park On Instagram As The Brand Gets Criticized By Plus-Size Consumers

Lizzo recently posted a video of herself rocking several pieces from Beyonce’s Ivy Park X Adidas collaboration.

In a recent video, the “Juice” singer is recording herself with an orange trunk that she put in her living room. The trunk is the same as the one that Bey has been sending out exclusively to influential people in the music and entertainment industry. Lizzo is mouthing the words to a song in the video as she pulls the trunk to the center of the room. The artist is seen wearing an orange jacket from the collection, which she paired with a lingerie set by Savage X Fenty. She is accompanied by her creative director, Quinn Wilson, in the video. Lizzo’s millions of Instagram followers can see that Wilson pops out of the trunk as she and Lizzo continue to sing and dance together.

Lizzo decided to add minimal accessories to the Ivy Park look. The Grammy nominee has a silver necklace and hoop earrings on in the video. She also has her hair styled in a high ponytail and is wearing light makeup for the post.

Fans of Lizzo’s instantly shared their love for the “Truth Hurts” singer’s Instagram post. The post received more than 1 million likes at the time of posting, as well as more than 6,000 comments.

“Lizzo love! We celebrate you because of your self-confidence!” one fan exclaimed.

“Please don’t EVER lose weight! You perfect,” another encouraged.

“The ivy park.. the Fenty savage x, we love to see it,” one commenter said.

Lizzo’s upbeat post comes after Beyonce’s collaboration was accused of excluding larger consumers. The “Formation” singer’s line, which launched to the public on Saturday, January 18. Although the brand sold out almost instantly, it was criticized by multiple writers for only having size options XS-XL.

An essay from The Curvy Fashionista proclaimed that the brand’s lack of representation of plus-size people was something that could disappoint fans of the star. The outlet also pointed out that, while Lizzo and Missy Elliott were among bigger celebs who were given an Ivy Park trunk, they had fewer options for items than their straight-size counterparts. While the athleisure line contains joggers, bodysuits, hoodies, and more items, the plus-size celebs were only given sneakers and select jackets to wear.

Lizzo’s look also comes after the singer showed some serious skin on her Instagram page. The chart-topper recently showed off her curves in a gold bathing suit. The singer was in New Zealand at the time, according to her geotag.