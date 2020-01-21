Florida Man Mason Toney Accused Of Killing His Pro-Trump Boss Over Anti-Government Argument

Toney allegedly left an American flag next to the dead man's body.

A Florida man with “strong anti-government beliefs” is accused of killing his Trump-supporting boss following an argument about politics, Orlando’s WESH-TV reports. He then allegedly laid an American flag next to the dead man’s body.

Co-workers of 28-year-old Mason Toney say that he was “proud” and “outspoken” about his anti-government beliefs, which included his belief that the government was in some specified way “out to get” him. Toney’s boss, William Steven Knight, 28, however, was equally proud and outspoken, only it was about his support for President Donald Trump.

On Monday morning, according to police, the two construction workers were in the same vehicle, on their way from one job site to the other, when a political argument broke out. The argument continued at the job site, and eventually, co-workers say, Knight started calling for help. They ran to the scene of the commotion and allegedly found Toney stabbing Knight. When the other men tried to intervene, Toney allegedly threatened them with the knife as well.

Knight then allegedly jumped into his truck and drove off, calling the co-workers “terrorists” as he sped away.

Meanwhile, on the ground next to Knight was a brand-new American flag. Toney’s co-workers believe he’d brought it to work that day for one reason or another, as he showed up for work with a backpack, something he was not known to do.

OCSO Homicide Unit is searching for Mason Trever Toney (28).

He is wanted for the murder of his employer at a construction site off Turnpike exit 254. He fled the area driving a white Dodge Ram w/ FLTag: LGZX24

He is believed to be armed & DANGEROUS. If you see him call 911 pic.twitter.com/QgsNrjlKQC — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 20, 2020

Knight died at the scene.

Toney was on the run for a few hours, according to Orlando’s WFTV, but was arrested later Monday night without incident. He’s been charged with murder and ordered held without bond.

It seems that, despite their worlds-apart political views, the two men had been friends since their childhood. Indeed, Knight had even given Toney his job when he was down on his luck.

“My son goes, ‘Mason needs help,’ so he got him a job,” Knight’s mother, Julia Knight, said.

Knight’s kindness was echoed by his father, William Knight.

“He would give his shirt off his back to anybody, feed anybody,” the elder Knight said.

As for Toney, Knight’s family said that he had been through some unspecified “difficult times” lately, but they never suspected he could murder someone.

Since Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president, there have been several violent incidents between his supporters and his opponents, mostly on the order of minor fisticuffs. However, there have also been some more extreme incidents, such as that of Cesar Sayoc, a Trump supporter who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for mailing pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and media figures critical of Donald Trump. None of the devices detonated before law enforcement could get to them.