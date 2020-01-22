Kendra Wilkinson Opens Up About Wanting To Live ‘A More Private Life’ In Honest Instagram Post

Kendra Wilkinson has lived some of the most personal parts of her life on reality television, but the star also knows when it’s time to value her privacy. The model took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 21, to reflect on her life with her children — Lil Hank, 10, and Alijah, 5 — and to reveal what she’s focusing on right now.

Kendra accompanied the post with a reflective selfie — a somber picture that featured her face partly in shadow while winter-bare trees shivered in the background. Solar flares from the sun took up the majority of the space in the image. In the photo, she looked off into the distance, her eyelashes coated with black mascara. The filter made her roots look darker than normal, and her hair tumbled down in blond waves as she wore a slight smile on her face.

In the lengthy caption, she shared that it’s okay to survey your life and live more privately if one needs to. She also revealed that she’s currently looking inward at herself and focusing on being “the best mom I can be,” while simultaneously feeling “at peace” within herself.

When a fan in the comments section asked if this meant she’d be leaving Instagram, Kendra came back with a hard no, sharing that she loved her followers on the platform.

Kendra’s 2.8 million Instagram followers love her back just as much, and the post quickly racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 420 comments at the time of this writing. Her fans also appreciated the honesty and candid nature of the caption and replied in a similar, heartfelt tone. Many responded to the post itself, and others shared how much they could relate.

“I have always been impressed with how you lived your life and remembered how to get the most fun out of your life. [This] recent phase has been just as impressive while you figure out [your] balances and priorities. Always hoping for the best for you,” one fan thoughtfully replied.

“I seriously look up to you so much,” another user said in admiration. “Your growth is exactly what I need to find in myself right now.”

“Your words resonate with me so much. Sometimes when I read your posts I feel like I’m reading some of my own,” said an additional follower.

As Kendra’s fans and Inquisitr readers know, the reality star may share sultry selfies, but she mainly keeps her Instagram focused on her kids. However, it now seems like she may be choosing to share less about her family to the public.