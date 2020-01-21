‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Goes Topless In Latest Instagram Update

The model posed topless while wearing a long wig.

On Tuesday, January 21, American Playboy model Rachel Cook uploaded yet another provocative Instagram post for her 2.7 million followers to enjoy.

The photos were taken in a brightly lit room with cream-colored curtains at the Orchid House Hotels, a resort in Tulum, Mexico. For the photoshoot, the 25-year-old opted to go topless, wearing only a delicate gold choker necklace and a pair of hoop earrings. In both of the photos, Rachel covered her chest with her hands. Regardless, her ample cleavage and washboard abs were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a full view of the black ink tattoo that shows the different stages of the moon on the top of her wrist.

The bombshell, who shaved her head in November, sported a long, brunette wig that she styled in loose waves. Rachel opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. The application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and a light coat of mascara.

In the first image, the stunner stood, with her shoulders back, as she gazed into the camera, smiling flirtatiously. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her head and pursing her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to insinuate that she has an alter ego, named Sally, who is seen in the photograph. She then implored her followers to introduced themselves to her alternative personality.

Fans were quick to fulfill Rachel’s request in the comment section.

“What’s up Sally!! You look [like] the spitting image of Rachel!!! Who knew??? Hello gorgeous!!” wrote one follower.

Many of Rachel’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Wonderful, beautiful, elegant, and charming,” praised a fan.

“Breath of fresh air. Outstanding,” added another commenter.

“You have such amazing eyes! Beautiful,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Rachel has not yet responded to the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes.

This is not the first time that the beauty has flaunted her incredible figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she posted a picture, in which she wore a skimpy bikini, that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 143,000 times since it was shared.