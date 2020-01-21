‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Danica Dow Explains Why She Was Suspended From SUR Restaurant

Danica Dow revealed she was suspended during last week's episode.

Danica Dow revealed during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 that she was in the midst of a suspension from SUR Restaurant and tonight, fans will be learning more about why the manager was temporarily booted from Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s episode of the show, Dow is seen introducing herself to the new additions to the restaurant, Dayna Kathan and Charli Burnett, both of whom are now featured in full-time roles on Vanderpump Rules alongside Dow and her fellow newbies Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens.

“My ex-boyfriend, Brett Willis, was being completely disrespectful, so I pushed him” Dow explained in a cast confessional of her former boyfriend, who works at the restaurant as a bartender.

While chatting with her boss in flashback scene, Dow was seen explaining to Vanderpump that she acted out after Willis “randomly asked” her if she wanted to have a threesome with him and another woman. However, Vanderpump wasn’t sympathetic to the reason behind Dow’s behavior and informed her that because she got physical with her fellow employee, she had to suspend her. In turn, Dow told Vanderpump that doing so would ruin her life.

When the sneak peek returns to the moment in which Dow is introducing herself to Kathan and Burnett, Dow is seen telling the ladies that because she is in desperate need of money, she’ll be serving at SUR Restaurant alongside them for the night.

Also during the preview clip, Dow and the other ladies were seen bashing Kathan for failing to wear a bra under her uniform after being joined by fellow SUR Restaurant waitress Scheana Marie, who has made it clear over the past couple of episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 that she is not a fan of Dow.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dow has proven that she is no wallflower both on the show and off and was allegedly involved in a fight during the premiere party for the series earlier this month. As a Page Six report revealed weeks ago, police responded to a call from Rocco’s in West Hollywood, California, where Dow was said to have been involved in some sort of altercation with another person. However, when all was said and done, the police left the scene and no one was placed under arrest.

“They were out there talking to Danica for over an hour and finally let her go,” an insider revealed. “She wasn’t arrested in the end.”