‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Really Wants Mark Hamill On Board For The Role Of Vesemir

Many fans want to see Mark Hamill cast in the role of Vesemir in Season 2 of 'The Witcher,' Hamill and the series showrunner agree.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has been an ongoing discussion regarding the possibility of Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill, playing the role of Vesemir in Season 2 of Netflix‘s The Witcher. Now, the series showrunner has been asked directly by IGN about how likely the scenario really is.

Hamill has always been a fan-favorite to fill the role of Vesemir, a wise Witcher who is also Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) mentor. The fan campaign has been in the works for quite some time now and has been noticed by Hamill who tweeted in 2018 that he would be interested in taking on the role.

“I have no idea what this is or what it’s about but agree it could/should be played by me,” Hamill wrote at the time. In December of 2019, he also reconfirmed his interest in the role.

While it is all good and well that fans want Hamill on board for Season 2 of The Witcher, it takes more than wanting from viewers in order to get the job secured. However, the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich has noticed Hamill’s enthusiasm and has responded accordingly.

“It was one of those first Witcher moments for me where I was like, ‘Oh my God, is this even possible? That Mark Hamill knows what this is and would be interested in doing that?'” Hissrich told IGN.

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

Already, the series is headed by an actor who was determined to get the job. Henry Cavill was so desperate to secure the role of Geralt that he actively pursued the network as soon as he heard of the project. So, it comes as no surprise that Hissrich is open to the idea of doing a fan service by having Hamill filling the role of Vesemir. However, it is early days yet regarding Season 2 and the showrunner is still in the process of early production and casting on Season 2 has not yet begun.

“Mark has always been of interest to me and interest to the project,” Hissrich said.

“I’m loving all of the fan reaction to it. Obviously, we’ve seen what a huge fanbase The Witcher has, and to add that to a Star Wars fanbase… it makes my mind explode a little bit.”

As a result of this, it appears that fans may get their wish in the casting of Vesemir. However, viewers will still have to wait for a little longer regarding the role.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. There are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.