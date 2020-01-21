Stassi Schroeder Discusses Her Relationship With Her Mom As She And Beau Clark Settle Into Their New House

Stassi Schroeder and her mom are in a better place.

Stassi Schroeder will be seen discussing her current relationship with her mom, Dayna Schroeder, during tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In a sneak peek at the January 21 episode of the Bravo reality series, Stassi and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are seen in her West Hollywood apartment with her mother and younger brother as she begins to reflect on the drama they endure last year during filming on Season 7.

“I’m really glad that you guys are here because a year ago, you probably wouldn’t be here,” Stassi told her family members as Clark put together a meal.

As fans of the series will recall, Stassi and Dayna suffered a falling out while filming the series’ last season after Dayna said a number of hurtful things to her daughter and claimed Beau was too good for her as cameras rolled at a cast party. Looking back on their messy drama, Schroeder told the cameras that she found her mother to be overly emotional and irrational.

Ironically, as they sit down to discuss their feud with Beau and Nikolai, Stassi and Dayna receive some great advice from Nikolai, who suggests that instead of become estranged, the two ladies should have simply met in private and addressed their issues.

Stassi then went on to reveal plans to do a walk-through at TomTom for an upcoming book signing at the event before admitting that her family gave her a “sh*t-ton” of material for her recent publication.

“I love you guys… You’re still annoying though,” Stassi told them.

Earlier this month, after finalizing the purchase of her new home while enjoying a girls trip to Utah with Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright, Stassi and Beau began sharing photos of their new place, which is located just below the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi told her fans and followers on Instagram that she and Beau were “homeowners AF” over the weekend as they began to plan out the way in which they will renovate and decorate their new home. Right away, a number of Schroeder’s co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Randall Emmett, congratulated the two of them on their exciting news.

“One solid hang in the books! Can’t wait for so many fun memories!!! So excited for you both congrats congrats congrats!!!!!” Katie wrote in her comment.

“Congratulations,” added Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge.