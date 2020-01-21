American ‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Shows Off Killer Swimsuit Body: ‘Frizzy Hair And Not A Care’

Tiffany Toth shared a sexy new update to her Instagram page that has her 1.4 million fans drooling over her killer body.

Earlier this week, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media app to upload a sweltering snapshot of herself in a swimsuit that puts her curves front and center.

In the photo, Toth is seen walking on a beach as the sun is low and the beautiful ocean glistens in the background. As she indicated via the geotag added to her post, the photo was taken in Maui, Hawaii.

The blond bombshell is rocking a one-piece bathing suit in a baby blue shade that compliments the color of her eyes, in addition to the lighting of the photograph.The suit features an interesting neckline that plunges into her stomach with a connecting string that zigzags across her chest. The cut out in the middle puts quite a bit of her ample cleavage on display.

The suit also boasts high-cut legs, which expose Toth’s full, wide hips. The piece has thick straps that go over her shoulders, exposing her chest even further. Toth did not say where her swimsuit is from or what style it is.

Toth is standing with one leg in front of the other, in a pose that further showcases the natural curves of her body. She is taking one hand to her hair as the other rests by her side.

Toth has her blond hair swept casually to one side and styled down in large beach waves that fall over her right shoulder. The model is looking toward the horizon at a point outside of the frame as she smiles slightly.

The photo was captured by photographer Marc Colcer. Colcer took to his own Instagram page to share a different sneak peek from their photo shoot. In his caption, the photog shared that he and Toth woke up at 6:45 a.m. to shoot.

The photo was popular with her fans. Since going live, the post has garnered more than 14,000 likes and upwards of 285 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Toth’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“The colors!” one user chimed in.

“As always, gorgeous and classy,” replied another user.

“Wow you look great i find you very beautiful what body of dream you are sooo much beauty you are charming and dreaming in the beach,” a third fan raved.

“[Y]ou look gorgeous,” yet another fan added, following the words with a string of red hearts and fire.