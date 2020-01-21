Anllela Sagra Shows Off Cleavage In Unbuttoned Vest On Instagram

Anllela Sagra took to her Instagram feed today to share a new photo. It showed her flaunting her cleavage in an unbuttoned vest.

The fitness model wore the light denim top and tiny booty shorts. The vest had a classic look with two front pockets on her chest and a row of buttons on the right side. Anllela opted to go braless and without a shirt. Plus, she left the top unbuttoned. This meant that her cleavage was left bare in the shot.

On the other hand, her black bottoms were also revealing. In addition to its tight fit, the shorts rested low on her waist. And although the image was cropped at her upper-thighs, there’s no doubt that her toned legs were left on display.

The stunner stood with her body angled towards the camera. In addition to her chest, her rock-hard abs were hard-to-miss. She raised her right hand towards her hair while glancing down at the ground. She parted her lips slightly for a sultry vibe.

Moreover, Anllela’s locks were worn down in a heavy right part. Her voluminous hair fell down her right shoulder and obscured the right side of her face. If she wore any makeup or accessories, it wasn’t possible to see them in the picture.

Beside her were large, floor-to-ceiling windows. They overlooked a manicured yard, a red fence, and tall trees. The sun was shining, with some of the light hitting the beauty’s figure. It looked like the photo was taken as the day was nearing sunset.

The model’s numerous fans headed to the comments section and gushed about her good looks.

“Great shot, amazing abs,” raved a supporter, with plenty others making similar observations.

“That body babe omg,” gushed an admirer.

Others responded to her captions.

“Your sister is a close second your [sic] first,” declared a follower, referring to Laura Sagra.

“I am my own motivation. Gorgeous!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

It’s seemingly clear that whatever motivation Anllela has gave her the push to achieve and maintain her chiseled figure. Plus, her follower count is impressive, as it numbers over 11.3 million.

In addition, the bombshell flaunted her chest in another recent update. This time, it was all about her underboob as she rocked a too-short crop top. She paired it with brief-style bottoms with the Nike slogan on her waistband. Anllela smiled widely for the shot while tilting her head to the side. She wore her hair down and sported lipstick and dark mascara. Plus, the photo was taken inside a bathroom. A bathtub could be seen to her right.