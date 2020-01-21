‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Shows Off Enviable Abs In Smoking Hot Photo

Kate Bock looks nothing short of picture-perfect in her most recent social media share. As fans of the blond bombshell know, Bock has never been shy when it comes to showing of her flawless figure in a wide-range of sexy ensembles that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and gowns as well. In the most recent photo that was posted on her popular page, the beauty proved that she can make workout gear look sexy as well.

In the caption of the post, Bock tagged herself at PROJECT by Equinox. She stood in the gym with a pal by her side and snapped a sexy selfie in the mirror. For the occasion, the stunner flaunted her enviable figure in a workout inspired look that included a bra with a crop top over it, showcasing her toned and tanned abs. On the bottom, the beauty rocked a pair of tight leggings that fit her like a glove while completing the look with a pair of black sneakers.

The model looked like she was just about to get her sweat on, wearing her long, blond locks pulled back in a high ponytail. Even though she was working out, Bock still appeared to be wearing a minimal application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and subtle lipgloss. Her pal was also all smiles for the photo op, sporting a similar outfit with a white t-shirt and black leggings.

In the caption of the photo, she told her fans that she was enjoying a workout following the long weekend. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 8,000 likes in addition to well over 40-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the shot to applaud her from staying motivated and going to the gym while others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more simply expressed their opinions with emoji instead of words.

“Nicee photo and good day!,” one fan gushed, adding a few thumbs-up emoji.

“You are so beautiful. Beautiful like a flower,” a second fan chimed in.

“Beautiful baby stunning love this you’re wonderful,” another wrote along with a series of heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty sizzled in another hot look, that time in a swimsuit. In the photo, the model sizzled in a white one-piece swimsuit that was high cut, showing off her toned and tanned legs. She completed the look with a white graphic t-shirt that was worn over the swimwear and it comes as no surprise that the post earned her rave reviews.