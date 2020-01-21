Demi Rose Flaunts Curvaceous Assets In Risque Instagram Pic At Adults-Only Resort

Demi Rose has wowed her Instagram followers once more with a snap of herself wearing nothing more than a pair of string bikini bottoms.

The risque picture shows Demi with her back to the camera. She is wearing a teeny tiny pair of gold metallic bikini bottoms that show off her famous derriere. With no bikini top on, Demi covers her ample breasts with her arms crossed seductively over them.

The Instagram model gazes off-screen at something unidentified and her eyes are heavily made up, adding to the alluring pose. Her pouting lips are covered in a demure pink lipstick that matches her fingernail polish. On one of her hands, she wears a sparkling ring.

Covered in water, and with her hair slicked down, Demi is standing in an ornate bathtub. A brightly colored mosaic pattern features on the tub but no one really notices the creative work when Demi is topless and staring at the camera.

Behind Demi is some wooden slatted blinds that are partially opened in order to let in some natural light. However, this is not needed as a doorway is also behind her and through that, a comfortable swing chair can be seen.

Demi captioned the image by stating that by having “innocent eyes” it is the best way in which to see the world around her. The image has GerArte tagged, who is obviously responsible for the alluring snap.

The geotag on the image shows that Demi is at Azulik, Tulum. This is an adults-only beach resort which is situated in Mexico. Also located there is the Mayan Wellness Center on the outskirts of Tulum. Nearby is an archaeological dig site, so there are plenty of activities for the celebrity to engage in other than soaking in the tub. Demi also tagged the Azulik resort in her post.

Fans of the Instagram celebrity instantly started commenting as soon as the image was posted. Within half an hour, the photo had 98,500 likes and hundreds of comments.

“You must have the best view of the world then,” one fan wrote in response to the picture’s caption.

“OMG body to die for,” another follower wrote in the comments section.

“Just a Queen,” said yet another.

Many more fans commented simply using emoji. The most popular being the love-heart, love-heart eyed, and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this image follows images posted yesterday that show Demi completely covered up for a photoshoot in Egypt.