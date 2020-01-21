Spanish Bombshell Lorena Duran Gets Sandy In Mismatched Bikini In Sneak Peek From ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Lorena Duran shared a new update to her Instagram account in which she shows off her curves to her 153,000 followers.

On Monday, January 20, the Spanish bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a video of herself shooting her upcoming spread for the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which she recently joined as a rookie, as The Inquisitr has previously written.

In the clip, Duran is lying face down in the sand as she strikes different poses for the camera. As she indicated via the geotag added to her post, the curvy model shot her spread in the British Virgin Islands.

Duran is rocking a mismatched two-piece bathing suit that showcases her body. The bikini top is white and features a sporty cut with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The straps include frilly details that give the suit a romantic quality. The bra’s neckline is fairly high, which it compensates with the bottom. Sitting just above her sternum, the top leaves quite a bit of underboob on display.

The model — who is best known for being the first curvy model to be used in a Victoria’s Secret campaign, according to Sports Illustrated — teamed her top with a pair of yellow bottoms that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her upper abs exposed. The bottom boast high-cut legs, which help showcase Duran’s strong hips.

While Duran did not share where her suit is from, Sports Illustrated tagged the Australian swimwear brand, The Naked Tiger, to a previous Instagram post, suggesting that this is what Duran is wearing in this shot.

The video shows Duran in the sand while being photographed by Josie Clough. Toward the end of the clip, Duran is surprised by a strong wave that washes up on her, getting her slightly wet. The model starts laughing when this happens as she raises her upper body on her hand to avoid getting her top wet.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day of being published, the video has been viewed more than 51,600 times, garnering upwards of 12,900 likes and over 130 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and to express their admiration for her.

“Girl you’re perfect,” one user raved, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“Kill’em!” replied another user, including a fire and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“Yes maaamaaa,” a third user chimed in.