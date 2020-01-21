Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Lavender Workout Gear, Encourages Fans To ‘Just Keep Going’

Yanet Garcia has been dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” and her new Instagram post shows that she has certainly earned that title. Over the past few months, the popular television personality has been branching out into developing a fitness empire and it looks like she is well on her way to major success on this front.

The new post from Yanet came on Tuesday afternoon and was fitness-focused, as many of her photos are these days. The picture she shared on her Instagram page showed her wearing form-fitting workout gear, holding a barbell in one hand as she smiled toward the camera.

The stunning brunette wore an all-lavender workout ensemble that beautifully showcased her stunning physique. The Mexican bombshell stood angled to the side and had one knee bent in order to accentuate all of her notorious curves.

The long leggings Yanet wore allowed the fitness guru to flaunt her curvy derriere and she wore white sneakers along with the cropped pants. She wore a matching lavender workout bra that was the perfect cut to showcase Yanet’s impressive shoulders and built arms along with a tease of her ample bosom. A hint of her flat tummy could be seen with this particular position as well.

The caption for this post was written mostly in Spanish, with a touch of English thrown in for good measure. Translated, it seems that Yanet was encouraging her followers to keep their vision in mind and be sure to trust the process. She nudged everybody to keep going and become the best version of themselves that they can.

Virtually anything that Yanet posts gets a lot of love from her millions of followers and this latest snapshot already seems to be following that trend. Before the photo had been on Yanet’s page for even 45 minutes, about 50,000 people had already liked it. Almost 200 people commented as well and there was no shortage of praise incorporated.

“Such a lovely woman,” wrote one impressed follower.

“Gorgeous lady,” remarked someone else.

“Forever inspired by you love you,” praised another fan of Yanet’s.

“Beautiful yanet,” declared yet another supporter.

Yanet often shares glimpses of her workouts with videos on her Instagram page too and they always impress and inspire her followers. It is clear that this Mexican beauty is taking that declaration of being the world’s hottest weather girl and is forging ahead to the next level. This latest photo proves that she’s got what it takes to train and motivate people and everybody will be waiting to see what she puts together next.