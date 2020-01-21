Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Tugs On Bikini Strings While Soaking Up the Sun

Model Tarsha Whitmore gave her followers in the Northern hemisphere a reason to forget about winter with a smoking hot photo that showed her soaking up the sun in a skimpy bikini.

Tarsha’s bathing suit was made from a cheetah-print fabric. The top was a classic triangle-style that showcased plenty of her cleavage. The bottoms were equally revealing, held around her body with thin strings. The suit put her taut abs, slender hips and toned thighs on display.

The beauty was standing in crystal clear, turquoise water somewhere in the ocean. She looked like she was in a topical paradise. The color of the blue sky blended in with the water behind her creating an idyllic scene. She did not indicate where she was, but the photo might have been from a few months ago when she spent some time in the Maldives.

As lovely as the scene was, Tarsha was the focal point of the snap. The photo captured her body from the middle of the thighs up as she faced the camera. Her bronze skin — of which there was plenty to see — glistened in the sun. The stunner teased her fans by playfully tugging on the sides of her bikini bottoms. The beauty looked at something off to the side with a dreamy expression on her face.

The model’s sun-lightened hair fell in waves down her back. She wore a face full of makeup that included thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a pink gloss on her full lips. She accessorized her look with a belly piercing.

Her fans loved seeing her in the skimpy swimsuit. Some of them left behind flame and heart emoji to express their thoughts, but others found more to say.

“This is unreal,” one admirer said.

“God that view. Beautiful,” wrote a second follower.

Some fans told Tarsha that they thought she couldn’t look any better.

“Perfect body with perfect tan,” a third follower commented.

“Can i just say that your body is so damn perfect!” said a fourth admirer.

Tarsha seems to enjoy showing off her fit physique. She likes to model a range of outfits that range from casual looks in jeans and tops to sexy, form-fitting dresses. However, she also likes to get a little racy sometimes and model skimpy lingerie and barely-there bikinis. One of her more popular posts in recent days showed her wearing a pink bikini that left little to the imagination.