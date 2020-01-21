Kara Del Toro Gives Fans A Peek Up Her Dress In Flirty New Instagram Pic

Kara Del Toro likely caught many of her fan’s attention today with her newest Instagram update. There were four pictures in the set, although the first one was arguably the most flirty. After all, the model gave her followers a peek up her short mini dress.

The stunner was seen rocking a colorful ensemble. In addition to the dress, Kara threw a white, long-sleeved sweater over her shoulders.

The first shot was taken from a low vantage point. The beauty looked over her right shoulder and was caught mid-laugh. Meanwhile, her short dress rode up her body a little, as she flaunted a hint of her bare derriere.

Behind her was a hill with green plants and flowers growing on top. However, most of the backdrop revealed a cloudless, blue sky.

There were three more photos of the bombshell. One was a closer-up look from her waist-up. This time, the model wore her hair pulled back into a bun.

The next image showed her from further away as she placed her hands on her head and her elbows angled out to either side.

And that’s not to mention the final image, which was fairly similar to the one preceding it — except this time, she stood facing the camera while glancing to her left. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail, with her bangs obscuring her eyes.

Plus, the latter shots served to reveal more of her location. Blue ocean waters were visible beside a rocky cliff.

Kara’s many followers took to the comments section to talk about her good looks.

“Sooo much beauty you are charming,” declared a supporter.

“Gorgeous smile,” observed a fan.

Many responded to her question in the captions. While it seemed like most people said they liked all of the images, there were some that gave detailed answers.

“In the order you posted them, beginning with 1,” expressed an admirer.

“#2. Why? It captures more than just your body. It captures the essence of your personality written all over your face,” complimented a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Kara posted a similar update six days ago. She was seen rocking the same confetti dress. Except this time, the photos were taken of the model laying on the ground. The photographer took advantage of the eagle-eye view.

The social media sensation struck four different poses, some which were fun and playful while the others were moody and sultry. Her skin glowed in the sunlight in all of the photos.