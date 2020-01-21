Slovakian Fitness Model Lucia Javorcekova Flaunts Killer Bikini Body As She Enjoys Mexico With Her Husband

Lucia Javorcekova shared a new photo to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her killer body to her 1.4 million followers, and they are loving it.

On Tuesday, January 21, the Slovakian fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini that puts her curves on full display.

In the photo, Javorcekova is posing next to her husband, Kristian, as they rock matching outfits. As indicated by the geotag she added to her post, this picture was taken at the Tulum Jungle Gym, a “real life Fred Flint stone gym” located in the Mexican city that features almost all gym equipment made from wood, bamboo and stone, as per its website.

Javorcekova is wearing a two-piece bathing suit in a baby pink shade that compliments her skin tone. The top features a sporty cut, with thick straps that go over her shoulders. The bra also has a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her ample cleavage in full evidence.

The fitness model teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that sits high on her frame. The bottoms boast high-cut legs that expose her strong hips. The couple is posing in front of a mirror, allowing the viewer to see that the bikini has a thong bottom that bares her toned booty. The suit also includes a black strap that wraps around her midsection, giving it an overall athletic vibe.

According to the tag Javorcekova included with her post and caption, her bathing suit is from Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as stated in her Instagram bio. As such, the fitness bombshell often gives the brand a shout out on her Instagram page.

Javorcekova is wearing her brunette hair swept over to one side and styled down in natural waves that fall onto her back and over her shoulder.

Kristin is also wearing baby pink in the photo. While he is shirtless, the artist has on a loose shorts as he wraps his arm around his wife, placing his hand on her buttock. He completed his look with a navy blue cap, which he has on backwards.

The post proved to be popular with Javorcekova’s followers. In just a couple of hours of being posted, the photo has garnered more than 31,500 likes. The post nas no comments, suggesting that the model has turned off the comments section for this specific post.