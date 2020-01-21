Norwegian Model Hilde Osland Flaunts Incredible Figure In Blue Lace Lingerie

The model sizzled in her revealing lingerie.

On Tuesday, January 21, Norwegian model Hilde Osland uploaded a series of suggestive snaps for her 2.4 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing photos show the beauty posing in a brightly lit, white-walled bedroom. She sizzled in a navy blue lace bra and matching underwear from the clothing brand, Lounge Underwear. The revealing lingerie put her ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a pair of unbuttoned, distressed light-washed jeans, that accentuated her sculpted hips. Hilde paired the sultry look with a gold choker necklace, a delicate bracelet, and numerous earrings.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. She opted to wear a full face of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. The striking application included brown eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and peachy nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the first image, she leaned against the edge of a sizable bed with a white duvet and matching pillows. She stood with her shoulders back and tilted her chin downward, as she lowered her gaze. The 32-year-old altered her position for the following photo by facing the camera. She struck a seductive pose by placing her hands on the top of her head and bending one of her knees.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Lounge Underwear.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 37,000 likes. Many of Hilde’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“You are sooo gorgeous!!! Def one of the best looking women I’ve ever seen!!” gushed one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Hilde, you look stunning those pictures are beautiful you’re such a beautiful woman,” added a different devotee.

“You are beauty personified. You have an amazing body,” said another commenter.

“Very sexy beautiful. Love that color on you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her fit figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consists of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore coral-colored, skintight workout gear manufactured by the company, Bombshell Sportswear. That post has been liked over 122,000 times since it was shared.