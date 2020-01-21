‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Accuses Ex Jim Of ‘Sex Shaming’ Her With Threesome Claim, Suggests He’s ‘Vile’

Meghan King Edmonds is lashing out.

Meghan King Edmonds is reacting to estranged husband Jim Edmonds‘ recent interview with Us Weekly magazine, during which Jim accused the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member for lying about him for publicity.

During her own interview with Page Six on January 20, which came after she shared news of Jim’s alleged affair on her podcasts series, Intimate Knowledge, Meghan denied initiating threesomes with Jim and other women, aside from the woman they slept with together years ago, who Meghan claims Jim is now dating.

“We only had one threesome and only once during our marriage and that was with his current girlfriend,” Meghan alleged, adding that Jim’s claims were likely made in an effort to “sex shame” her.

“His attempt to sex shame me illustrates the vile mind of this man,” she stated. “I am the mother of his children and to attempt to exploit deeply personal decisions we made as a couple is his attempt to damage the mother of his children and also attempts to demean me in the most vulnerable way possible: sex.”

According to Meghan, Jim’s efforts to break her down as she cares for their three kids, including their 19-month old son Hart, who is disabled, as he enjoys an extended vacation in Cabo with her former friend are “sick.” However, according to The Inquisitr, Jim told Us Weekly magazine that the woman he is with in Cabo is “not her friend” and that his mystery date hasn’t spoken to his estranged wife “in over three years.”

Also during Jim’s interview, he accused Meghan of being intimate with a “few” of the women they allegedly slept with together without him present, which he believes qualifies as cheating. Still, Meghan denied any such thing to Page Six and also shot down the idea that she took her and Jim’s kids out of St. Louis against his will. As she explained, she and Jim actually rented her current home prior to their separation so that their three children could stay together as Hart received treatment in the area.

Continuing on to Page Six, Meghan said that rather than come back to her rental home after his scheduled trip to Cabo, Jim allegedly chose to instead partake in a second Cabo vacation at another location with his current flame before noting that he’s attended just three of Hart’s 60 therapy appointments.

Meghan and Jim were married for five years prior to his October 2019 divorce filing.