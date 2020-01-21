Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Insane Hourglass Curves, Teases ‘I’m Feeling Amazing Today’

Anastasiya Kvitko is causing a stir on Instagram with her new video post. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” is back with another promotional clip for the Bang Energy drink and she is flaunting her infamous curves as she does it.

Kvitko posted the new video on Tuesday and her followers immediately took notice. It just so happens that the Russian model wore the same bikini featured in this new clip in a different recent Instagram post. However, this time her fans get to see her luscious curves in motion from all angles and they clearly like what they see.

The 25-year-old buxom bombshell noted in the caption of this Instagram post that she was feeling amazing and it seems she was all about embracing a fresh winter day. As the short clip began, Kvitko could be seen on a white towel outdoors. The wind was strong, perhaps the only real sign of winter where she was, and it forced the model to repeatedly try to brush her hair away from her face.

The Russian bombshell is sporting a blond hairstyle these days rather than her usual brunette color. While she struggled with the wind and her hair during the initial seconds of the clip, things seemed much more under control later.

As was the case in her other recent post, Kvitko wore an itty-bitty blue bikini with white trim along with large reflective sunglasses. At the start of the video, she was sitting back on her feet on the lounge chair as she was filmed from the side. Her flat tummy and curvy hips were prominent with this angle, but Kvitko had plenty more to share as the clip continued.

During some portions of the Bang Energy promotional video, Kvitko added a sheer white coverup that she tied around her waist. She seductively took sips of the drink as she posed and she gave a slight smile as she turned to show off all of her curves.

It looks like this video was an immediate hit among Kvitko’s 10.5 million followers. The clip was viewed more than 77,000 times during the first two hours after it had been uploaded and it garnered more than 20,000 likes in that time period. There were also more than 500 comments shared by the Russian model’s fans and they liked what they saw.

“WOW so beautiful and ur body looks amazing,” noted one fan.

“Baby girl that body omg,” raved another follower.

“You are looking soooooooooooooo…hot & beautiful in this lovely bikini,” teased someone else.

Kvitko joined the Bang Energy crew not long ago and her promotional videos have garnered quite a bit of attention since she started posting them. Even though the “Russian Kim Kardashian” showed a few shots featuring this bikini just days ago, it appears that everybody was thrilled to see it again in this clip.