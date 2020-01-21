British Fitness Model Gabby Allen Flaunts Killer Body In Wet Bikini During Spa Day

Gabby Allen shared a new update to her Instagram account in which she hangs out at a spa, and her 1.1 million fans are going wild for it.

Earlier this week, the British fitness model and reality TV star took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself rocking a wet bikini that highlights her enviable figure.

In the photo, Allen is sitting in a swimming pool or jacuzzi with her lower body in the water as she strikes a pose for the camera. The fitness model did not add a geotag or indicate her location in her caption.

Allen is sporting a two-piece set that boasts a checkered print in black and white. The top looks like a crop top with short sleeves and a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, putting quite a bit of her ample cleavage on display. The top ties at the front into a knot that dangles onto her sternum, adding a romantic vibe to the top. The top is soaking wet in the photo, suggesting she had been submerged in the water before having this photo taken.

The fitness model teamed her top with a pair of bikini bottoms that have a different checkered print featuring smalls squares. The bottoms sit higher on her sides and lower on the front, helping showcase Allen’s fit lower body, particular her thighs and hips. Allen did not reveal where her outfit is from.

Allen is leaning on her side, with her head tilted as she rests it on her palm. The model is looking straight into the camera with intent eyes and a coquettish smile. Like her clothes, her blond hair is also wet and slicked back. Allen appears to be wearing black mascara, which makes her baby blue eyes stand out.

In her caption, Allen shared that she has partnered up with Gala Bingo, an online bingo and casino platform, to offer a spa day for two to one lucky winner, whom she will announce on Thursday.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans. Since going live, the post has garnered about 10,000 likes and more than 62 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their admiration for Allen and to shower her with compliments and emoji.

“My girl’s glowing,” one user chimed in, following the comment with a couple of fire emoji.

“Ohhh your [sic] a dream,” replied another fan, including two pink emoji at the end of the message.

“Oh she’s curvy,” a third user raved.