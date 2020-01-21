Tom Hanks Calls Out ‘Intentional Hoax’ After Being Falsely Quoted Endorsing A CBD Company

A fake quote of actor Tom Hanks endorsing CANNAPRO CBD has been making the rounds, and it looks the the the 63-year-old filmmaker has caught on.

“This is false and an intentional hoax,” Hanks wrote on Facebook in response to his alleged comments. “I’ve never said this and would never make such an endorsement. Come on, man! Hanx!”

In the fake quote, Hanks referenced the “advancements” that Dr. Oz has made in the CBD industry, likely referring to Mehmet Oz of The Dr. Oz Show.

Oz has taken to investigating CBD as of late. Back in October of 2019, he spoke to four audience members that used cannabidiol, which has been said to help with mood, sleep, pain, memory, appetite, and fertility, per the New Hampshire Union Leader. Despite a variety of studies on such possible effects, there is no scientific consensus on the results.

Oz previously joined Fox 11 to put the quality of various different CBD products to the test via professional examination.

“This investigation is going to be eye opening because it’s going to give us a glimpse into an industry with little regulation,” he said before the investigation. “I’m excited to partner with FOX 11 to pull back the curtain on what you could really be getting when you purchase CBD products.”

I tried CBD for a week straight pic.twitter.com/vFARdeaCo6 — Tech Insider (@techinsider) January 18, 2020

Although Oz does not appear to have endorsed a specific CBD product as of yet, he has spotlighted the variation in product quality in the industry, which has no regulation over the production or sale of products. During the previously mentioned investigation, five of the products examined had no detectable levels of CBD, and only one product had the amount of CBD that it advertised.

“If you have a consumer that’s trying to take it medicinally, then it’s basically snake oil,” said Dr. Leah Shaffer, Chief Operating Officer of Nascient.

In one case, a batch of CBD gel caps tested positive for a strain of E. Coli that produces shiga toxin, a bacteria that can lead to death.

Oz himself has faced scrutiny for the products and content he promotes on his show. A 2014 analysis reportedly found that at least half of the medical advice he provides on his show is wrong and dangerous. He also faced criticism from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) back in 2011 for an “irresponsible and misleading” report on arsenic in apple juice.

Despite criticism, Oz’s show earned the 2017 Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show.