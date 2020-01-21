Ashley Alexiss Stuns In Red Lace Bikini In An Amazing Pool

Ashley Alexiss is keeping her Instagram fans on their toes with a new picture that she posted today. The model was seen wearing a red lace bikini while sitting in an amazing pool.

The swimsuit offered a flirty vibe. The top was red with white lace accents along her chest. Its low neckline allowed the hottie to show off her cleavage. In addition, she wore matching bottoms. These had a red base with the lace overlaid on top. They also featured dual side straps.

Ashley was seen wearing her hair down in a casual side part. Her locks fell inches below her shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses.

She sat on a white ledge that made up the side of the pool. There was a see-through half-wall that contained the water. Ashley sat in the corner and placed her hands on either side of the black, flat railing. She smiled widely while looking into the distance to her left.

What made the pool especially striking was the backdrop. Behind her was a dramatic landscape with forested mountains and bright blue ocean waters. This contrasted with the crystal clear pool. Meanwhile, the skies looked hazy. Even so, sunlight lit up the stunner as she seemed to thoroughly enjoy herself.

Ashley’s followers had plenty to say in the comments section about the newest share.

“Besides being beautiful, your pictures are pieces of art,” gushed a fan.

“How beautiful!!! and [sic] the landscape too, hahaha,” joked a supporter.

“Breathtaking, the view isn’t bad either. Hot stuff,” complimented an admirer.

“Me too! This looks perfect!!” exclaimed a fourth social media user, referring to the captions.

Plus, the model revealed in the comments section that the photo was taken at a hotel in Bali called “The edge.” According to AWOL, the pool is 531 feet above the ocean and stretches a little over 19 feet beyond the cliff. Plus, it has a glass bottom, which makes for an exhilarating experience.

In addition, Ashley posted another update four days ago that showed her enjoying another pool. This time, she wore a silver bikini.

The water reached her upper thighs. She wore her hair down in defined curls, which obscured parts of her chest. Even so, her cleavage was still visible. She accessorized with a necklace and belly button ring. Ashley gave a sultry look while glancing to her left. Behind her were blue ocean waters and a rocky shoreline.