Latina Bombshell Yaslen Clemente Spills Out Of Soaking Wet Bikini On Instagram

It may be winter in some parts of the world, but Miami model Yaslen Clemente brought some heat on Instagram today when she shared a sizzling video of herself wearing a tiny bikini that looked like it could hardly contain her curves.

The video clip showed the beauty coming out of a pool showing all of her assets. The model rose up from the water and reached for the pool ladder, looking at the camera before she turns around to show off her curvy behind. Her voluptuous chest became a focal point as the clip captured her from the mid-thigh up. Water splashing was the only sound in the video.

The 22-year-old fitness model rocked a barely-there bikini in light pink, which was from Coqueta Swimwear, an online retail store based in Florida. The sexy ensemble not only allowed her to put her famous booty in display, but it also enabled to flaunt her slender hips, taut stomach, and toned arms and legs.

Staying true to her signature style, the Latina stunner opted for a fresh face of makeup. The application included dark eyebrows, very light eyeshadow, and a coat of mascara. She wore her layered blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and back.

Yaslen wore a simple, dainty gold choker necklace and a pair of delicate stud earrings as her accessories. Yaslen also showed off her freshly-painted French manicured tips in the short clip. Within an hour of going live, the video has garnered more than 55,000 views and over 450 comments, which shows that the model is very popular on the famous social media site and anything she posts has a tendency of going viral. While most Yaslen’s admirers commented on her sexy figure and beautiful looks with words, many others also chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Perfect babe,” commented one follower, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Yaslen, you look great. So very beautiful,” quipped another fan.

“Totally contemporary and aesthetic look,” an admirer gushed.

“Just living and causing fires,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Just a day ago, Yaslen shared her “quick booty workout” with her 1.3 million followers, The Inquisitr reported. In the video that was uploaded on Instagram, the model showed a total of three quick workouts that her fans can do to have pert derriere like hers. The recent upload was a big hit, and of recent, it racked up more than 95,000 views and over 200 comments.